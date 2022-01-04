'Partnership bhi todunga, back to back wickets bhi lunga': 'Lord' Shardul Thakur gets his first 5-wicket haul in Tests

'Tula maanla re' Shardul Thakur as he gets his first 5-wicket haul in Tests on Day 2 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg against South Africa. Courtesy of his splendid bowling, Team India managed to make a roaring comeback into the match.

The medium-pacer was lethal as he first removed South African captain Dean Elgar to break the partnership. He then produced two great deliveries to dismiss danger man Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen. Post lunch he came back with a bang as he dismissed half-centurion Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Seeing the way India made a comeback thanks to 'Lord' Shardul Thakur, netizens soon took to Twitter to praise the pacer.

Lord Shardul Thakur - Partnership bhi Todunga! Ek nahi Back to back 2-3 Wickets Lunga! — Shaurya (@ShauryaGupta14) January 4, 2022

There should be a cricketing award named on Shardul Thakur.

And ICC should do that with immediate effect.#LordShardul @ICC #SAvsIND #INDvSA — (@rituraj45_) January 4, 2022

Lord Shardul Thakur to get own pandal this chaturthi — Rahil (@pinchoffault) January 4, 2022

All hail Lord Shardul Thakur

His maiden Test five-for

What a game changer!!#INDvSA #LordShardul pic.twitter.com/vySLpJnLFy — Ayush Verma (@ayushxverma_) January 4, 2022

5 wickets haul at Johannesburg for Lord thakur

What a bowler whenever a batsman is set, partnership is built give the ball to shardul and he will give you breakthrough#Shardulthakur #5wickethaul #LordShardul — jay parikh (@jayparikh21) January 4, 2022

As for the clash, batting first, the visitors got bundled out for a paltry 202. Shardul, playing in the team as a fourth pacer, was the man who made sure the Proteas side had a batting collapse.

Five wicket hauls for India at Wanderers

6/53 A Kumble 1992/93

5/104 J Srinath 1996/97

5/40 S Sreesanth 2006/07

5/54 J Bumrah 2017/18

5/29 Mohd Shami 2017/18

5/37 S Thakur 2021/22 *

The Men in Blue will be looking to bundle out the hosts on Day 2 itself and not allow them to take a major lead.