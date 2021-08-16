'Proud to be first white person to play for India': Lord's pitch invader's new photos go VIRAL

Amid all the heat, verbal fight, and tension during the 2nd Test between India and England at Lord's, one thing that left fans and even the Men in Blue in splits was the pitch invader.

The man who had 'Jarvo 69' on his shirt was donning the Indian Test jersey and was seen walking out onto the field to join the team after lunch on Day 3. He was then quickly escorted by the security personnel off the field.

"Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match," England great Michael Atherton laughed on Sky Sports.

JARVO! full video of India Vs England Cricket at lords. 1st white Indian player. FULL VIDEOS HERE: Facebookhttps://t.co/A3pqzXJPO5 YouTubehttps://t.co/UPOnC2L00V @bmwjaro pic.twitter.com/NYbnLKshXL — Daniel Jarvis (@BMWjarvo) August 15, 2021

Now, after getting the attention of one and all, the invader, who is proud of his actions, shared more pictures of him on his Twitter.

Sharing a picture with India’s customized jersey, the fan, named, 'Daniel Jarvis' jokingly claimed to be the first white man to represent India in international cricket.

"Yes, I am Jarvo that went on the pitch. I am proud to be the first white person to play for India," he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

See here:

Yes, I am Jarvo that went on the pitch. I am proud to be the first white person to play for India!!!!!@timesofindia @ndtv @DailyMirror @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/sIpxEbb94n — Daniel Jarvis (@BMWjarvo) August 14, 2021

As for the Test, Day 5 is in progress and India are leading by 180 runs. Rishabh Pant's wicket was taken within the first hour of play and Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are at the crease.

India scored 200+ runs and have lost 8 wickets. They will need to try and get the score around 250 to have a decent total to defend against England.