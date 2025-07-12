Lord meets Hitman! Bobby Deol's viral London selfie with Rohit Sharma breaks the internet

The casual picture, taken in London, showed Bobby Deol, who's taking a vacation there, cheering for the Indian team during the Third Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Everyone in India and elsewhere went crazy as Bollywood actor Bobby Deol posted a surprise selfie with Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma. This unexpected and cool meeting between the movie industry’s Lord Bobby and cricket’s Hitman quickly spread everywhere, causing tons of love, memes, and funny reactions all over social media. A lot of people said it was the best celebrity thing they didn't even know they wanted.

The casual picture, taken in London, showed Bobby Deol, who's taking a vacation there, cheering for the Indian team during the Third Test between India and England at Lord's Cricket Ground. Deol put the smiling picture with the Indian team’s ODI captain on his Instagram, simply writing, Rooting for our team .

The post quickly started a lot of fan reactions. One person commented, When Animal Park meets Team India Park, talking about Deol’s recent hit movie 'Animal.' Someone else said, Bobby Deol with the HITMAN himself! When Bollywood meets Indian Cricket — total star power in one picture! Another person added, Two legends together! Bobby Deol with the Hitman, power and style together, and many just called them Lord Bobby and hitman. People were really happy to see two big stars from different areas together online.

Bobby Deol’s Next Projects

Bobby Deol is going to keep really busy. The 'Animal' star is getting ready for the sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie, called Animal Park, where he will play his role again with Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He will also be in Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Welcome to the Jungle, and Jana Nayagan, so he will still be a big part of the movie world.

Rohit Sharma’s Next Appearance

Rohit Sharma is in London now, supporting the Indian Test team – since he stopped playing Test cricket earlier this year. His next time playing for India will probably be in the ODI format. After India’s short-format tour of Bangladesh was delayed, the BCCI is supposedly looking at a series against Sri Lanka in August 2025, which could have his return alongside Virat Kohli. If this series doesn’t happen, fans might have to wait until India’s tour of Australia in October 2025 to see him in the blue jersey again.

