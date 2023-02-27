Search icon
‘Lord Bobby Deol to replace Jasprit Bumrah’: Netizens spark hilarious meme fest amid reports of bowler’s delayed return

Speculations were rife that Bumrah would get fit in time to play in the IPL and the WTC final but a report has claimed that Bumrah is yet to recover and he might miss both the events.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

File photo

Star India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not played cricket for around five months now due to a back injury. Speculations were rife that Bumrah would get fit in time to play in the IPL and the World Test Championship (WTC) final but a report has claimed that Bumrah is yet to recover and he might miss not play in both these events. Bumrah's delayed return to the field has sparked a meme fest on the Twitter.

According to Cricbuzz, Bumrah is still not match fit and it is likely that he would not return to action before the ODI World Cup 2023.

Check out netizens’ reaction to report of Bumrah's delayed return:

Bumrah last played for India in September in a T20I match. He remained out of action during the T20 World Cup too. 

