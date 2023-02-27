‘Lord Bobby Deol to replace Jasprit Bumrah’: Netizens spark hilarious meme fest amid reports of bowler’s delayed return

File photo

Star India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not played cricket for around five months now due to a back injury. Speculations were rife that Bumrah would get fit in time to play in the IPL and the World Test Championship (WTC) final but a report has claimed that Bumrah is yet to recover and he might miss not play in both these events. Bumrah's delayed return to the field has sparked a meme fest on the Twitter.

According to Cricbuzz, Bumrah is still not match fit and it is likely that he would not return to action before the ODI World Cup 2023.

Check out netizens’ reaction to report of Bumrah's delayed return:

Lord Bobby Deol should be called in the as the replacement for Bumrah by Mumbai Indianspic.twitter.com/Zn0d0KGosy — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) February 26, 2023

paltans after seeing bumrah not playing IPL also Jofra might not available for full season



another 10th place finish loading pic.twitter.com/tuUeezykoS February 27, 2023

Bumrah last played for India in September in a T20I match. He remained out of action during the T20 World Cup too.