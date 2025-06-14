Aiden Markram achieved a significant century, and captain Temba Bavuma despite being injured contributed a total of 102 runs. South Africa successfully chased a challenging target of 282 runs on Day 4. This victory marks the first WTC title for South Africa.

South Africa achieved a remarkable five-wicket win against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final held at the renowned Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday (June 14). In pursuit of 282 runs for victory, Aiden Markram finished not out on 102, while captain Temba Bavuma contributed 65, leading the Proteas to a score of 213/2 at the end of Day 3, requiring just 69 more runs to secure the win.

During the morning session of the second-to-last day, Bavuma was out for 66, and Markram added 34 runs to his overnight score. Nevertheless, David Bedingham (21*) and Kyle Verreynne (4*) ensured the team crossed the finish line successfully.

This victory marked the end of a 27-year drought for South Africa in terms of winning an ICC trophy, making it their first WTC title. Kagiso Rabada was exceptional with the ball, claiming nine wickets in the final.

Following the match, fans and members of the cricket community took to social media to congratulate South Africa on winning their first ICC title since 1998.

Check out the reactions here:

Lord Bavuma

It’s time for Africa pic.twitter.com/mKTBEiK4Ex — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2025

Masterful Markram! Great win by South Africa led by Temba Bavuma. This was a great ad for test cricket. Congratulations to ICC World Test Champions South Africa!@Dafabet — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 14, 2025

Well done @ProteasMenCSA .. everything went right from the toss already .. enjoy the celebrations — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 14, 2025





Well done to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/k4msv1vxho — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) June 14, 2025

same vibe! pic.twitter.com/4hID1QvY6F — Edge of the Cricket (@edgeofcricket) June 14, 2025

So so so happy for South Africa! The gravity of this win for them, especially in a final innings run chase… wow! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 14, 2025

HISTORY MADE! SOUTH AFRICA – WORLD TEST CHAMPIONS 2025!



What a moment for South African cricket!p



Take a bow, South Africa! The world salutes you!

— Nilesh Mundale (@nilesh_mundale) June 14, 2025

The choker tag? Buried.

The Rainbow Nation rises.

South Africa are World Test Champions.

From struggle to supremacy — cricket has a champion from every continent now.

History made. Africa crowned. pic.twitter.com/N83UZGxFvO — Ragav (@ragav_x) June 14, 2025

With remarkable skill and determination, South African captain Temba Bavuma made history as South Africa secured an ICC title after a 27-year wait. The Lord’s Cricket Ground was the stage for this historic event as the longest format embraced a new champion.

