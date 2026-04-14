FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Noida workers' protest: 7 FIRs lodged, over 300 arrested as police probe 'syndicate' link | Top points

Trump dials PM Modi as leaders discuss Iran war, reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Mumbai music concert tragedy: 2 MBA students die due to drug overdose, 6 arrested; Here's what we know so far

Looking to watch GT vs CSK? Gujarat Titans announce major ticket update after venue change

Nagraj Manjule credits Game of Thrones for his streaming debut with Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King: 'OTT has a different strength'

Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video

'Was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son blames COVID-19 vaccines for father's death, makes shocking claims

Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, here's what she said

Samay Raina reveals his 'girlfriend' after Ranveer Allahbadia confirms relationship with Juhi Bhatt, fans are shocked

Who is Nida Khan? Woman HR manager arrested, alleged mastermind in TCS conversion and sexual harassment case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Looking to watch GT vs CSK? Gujarat Titans announce major ticket update after venue change

Looking to watch GT vs CSK? Gujarat Titans announce major ticket update

Bhooth Bangla song O Sundari: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in 'season’s biggest wedding song' - Watch video

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi shine in latest track O Sundari

'Was forced to take them': Shane Warne's son blames COVID-19 vaccines for father's death, makes shocking claims

Was forced to take them Shane Warne son blames COVID19 vaccines for father death

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Looking to watch GT vs CSK? Gujarat Titans announce major ticket update after venue change

If you’ve booked tickets to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 26, here’s an important update you need to know.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 10:24 PM IST

Looking to watch GT vs CSK? Gujarat Titans announce major ticket update after venue change
Earlier, GT was scheduled to face CSK in Ahmedabad on April 26
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revised the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have issued a ticket advisory for the rescheduled fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On Monday, the BCCI announced a revision in the schedule of IPL 2026, with the April 26 match between GT and CSK shifted to Chennai from Ahmedabad and their reverse fixture on May 21 being allotted to Ahmedabad. The reason behind this reschedule is the Municipal Corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat, which will take place on April 26.

 

Gujarat Titans issues ticket advisory for fans for CSK fixture

 

In a statement, the GT said, ''Gujarat Titans remain committed to a fan-first approach by offering flexibility to those who have already booked tickets to support the team. Keeping fans at the heart of every decision, the franchise is focused on ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for all. Fans who booked their tickets via BookMyShow will receive an SMS and/or WhatsApp message and/or email with two options: retain tickets for the new date or opt for a full refund, which will be credited within 8-10 business days.''

 

''The deadline to respond is April 20 at 12 PM. If no response is received, tickets will be considered retained. For physical tickets, refunds will be processed only after the successful return of the physical tickets. Detailed instructions on how to return physical tickets will be shared on April 21 onwards by BookMyShow via SMS, Email & WhatsApp. All ticket holders are requested to review the communication and respond within the timeline,'' it added.

 

Take a look

 

 

Meanwhile, GT are scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 17, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. On the other hand, CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Noida workers' protest: 7 FIRs lodged, over 300 arrested as police probe 'syndicate' link | Top points
Noida protests: 7 FIRs, 300+ arrested as police probe 'syndicate' link
Trump dials PM Modi as leaders discuss Iran war, reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Trump dials PM Modi as leaders discuss Iran war, Strait of Hormuz
Mumbai music concert tragedy: 2 MBA students die due to drug overdose, 6 arrested; Here's what we know so far
Mumbai music concert tragedy: 2 MBA students die due to drug overdose, 6 arreste
Looking to watch GT vs CSK? Gujarat Titans announce major ticket update after venue change
Looking to watch GT vs CSK? Gujarat Titans announce major ticket update
Nagraj Manjule credits Game of Thrones for his streaming debut with Vijay Varma-starrer Matka King: 'OTT has a different strength'
Nagraj Manjule credits Game Of Thrones for his streaming debut with Matka King
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collect
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement