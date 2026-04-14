Looking to watch GT vs CSK? Gujarat Titans announce major ticket update after venue change

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If you’ve booked tickets to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 26, here’s an important update you need to know.
After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revised the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Gujarat Titans (GT) have issued a ticket advisory for the rescheduled fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On Monday, the BCCI announced a revision in the schedule of IPL 2026, with the April 26 match between GT and CSK shifted to Chennai from Ahmedabad and their reverse fixture on May 21 being allotted to Ahmedabad. The reason behind this reschedule is the Municipal Corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat, which will take place on April 26.
In a statement, the GT said, ''Gujarat Titans remain committed to a fan-first approach by offering flexibility to those who have already booked tickets to support the team. Keeping fans at the heart of every decision, the franchise is focused on ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for all. Fans who booked their tickets via BookMyShow will receive an SMS and/or WhatsApp message and/or email with two options: retain tickets for the new date or opt for a full refund, which will be credited within 8-10 business days.''
''The deadline to respond is April 20 at 12 PM. If no response is received, tickets will be considered retained. For physical tickets, refunds will be processed only after the successful return of the physical tickets. Detailed instructions on how to return physical tickets will be shared on April 21 onwards by BookMyShow via SMS, Email & WhatsApp. All ticket holders are requested to review the communication and respond within the timeline,'' it added.
Meanwhile, GT are scheduled to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 17, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. On the other hand, CSK will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.