Looking forward to win the 6th title for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, says Suryakymar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav from Mumbai Indians had a good season in the IPL if we talk about his batting performances. He was not part of the squad for most of the games though. He missed the initial few games for the Mumbai Indians due to Injury, came back and played a few games, and again was ruled out of the last few games of Mumbai Indians due to injury.

The star Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has set his goal for the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

The five-time champions had an awful campaign in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league, bowing out of the league stages. They managed to win only four matches and finished last in the points table.

In a recent video shared by Mumbai Indians on their official Instagram page, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen talking about his goals for the upcoming season of the IPL which will take place in 2023.

In the video, he says, "We've to lift the sixth (trophy) anyhow. It is unfortunate that this can't happen this year, fifth or sixth trophy, but next year, we have to add one more trophy anyhow."

As per reports in Cricbuzz, the celebrated cricketer will be out of action for at least four weeks with a muscle strain. Hence, he has been ruled out of the five T20Is against South Africa, starting June 9 in Delhi. Since his debut in 2021, he has played seven ODIs and 14 T20Is, scoring 618 runs, including six fifties.