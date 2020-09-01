Virat Kohli on parenthood - 'Absolutely over the moon'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their child in January 2021 and the news resulted in a social media meltdown, with fans and all prominent personalities from Bollywood and the cricketing fraternity wishing the couple congratulations.

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma's news of them expecting their first child together sent fans into a frenzy, with congratulations pouring in from the world of entertainment and cricket. The duo, through social media, said, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021". While the news got wishes pouring in, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper is all set to embrace parenthood in January 2021.

In a new interview to RCB Bold Diaries, Kohli revealed his feelings about becoming a father. “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon.

"When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”

He also spoke about how coronavirus was the reason why Anushka and he got to spend so much time together. “Anushka and myself were home, we never got so much time to be together, to be honest, since the time we started seeing each other. This was the longest we got to spend together. Just being home, just being in your own home with the person you love, you couldn’t ask for anything better,” he stated.

Currently, the duo are in UAE as Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.