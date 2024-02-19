Twitter
'Longest 48 hours of...': Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife pens heartfelt note

In a social media post, Prithi Narayanan said a lot happened between Test wicket No 500 and 501.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 03:33 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin hailed as one of the game's finest spinners, showcased his true character by rejoining the Indian team on Day 4 of the third Test against England. This comeback followed a brief absence post-Day 2 due to a family emergency, despite having achieved the remarkable milestone of 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test.

After addressing the press conference at the conclusion of the day's play, Ashwin had to hastily return home. Upon his return, he clinched his 501st Test wicket, prompting an emotional note from his wife, Prithi.

While the details of the emergency remain undisclosed, Prithi shed light on the intense 48 hours the family endured. In an Instagram post, she shared, 'We chased the 500 to Hyderabad, it didn't happen. To Vizag, it didn't happen. So I just bought a ton of sweets and gave it to everyone at home at 499. 500 came and went quietly. Till it didn't. A lot happened between 500 and 501. Longest 48 hours of our lives'

Expressing pride and admiration for Ashwin, she added, 'But this is about the 500. And the 499 before that. What a phenomenal achievement. What a phenomenal guy. I am insanely proud of you, Ravi Ashwin. We love you!'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced Ashwin's return to the squad after addressing the family emergency. The BCCI provided a chartered plane to ensure Ashwin's timely arrival in Rajkot for India's second-innings bowling. Despite the mental and physical challenges posed by the situation, Ashwin, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, displayed his prowess when handed the ball on Day 4.

