'Log paise kama rahe mere through': Jasprit Bumrah doesn't mince words, slams critics after Lord's masterclass

Jasprit Bumrah had an impressive reply ready for his critics after achieving a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Lord's Test against England on Day 2. The 31-year-old made his mark on the much-discussed Lord's Honours Board by securing yet another fifer. Bumrah took the wickets of Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jofra Archer, while Chris Woakes was caught by substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

After the conclusion of play on Day 2, Bumrah spoke to the media about the ongoing conversations regarding his workload and his participation in just three Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The No.1-ranked Test bowler mentioned that he cannot control the discussions, as there are numerous cameras present, and everyone is eager to cover the Indian team to boost their social media engagement. He also expressed that it feels great to be included on the Lord's Honours Board.

“It's good to be on the Honours board, but I know that discussions will keep happening. There are so many cameras here. Even when we practice, there are so many cameras,” said Bumrah.

“This is the era of views, subscribers. I know that everyone wants to create something sensational. Things happen, but it's not in my hands,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah, currently the top wicket-taker among Asian bowlers in SENA nations, referenced the Master Blaster, noting that even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar faced continuous scrutiny during his career, despite having played 200 Test matches.

“Log paise kama rahe hai mere through toh achi baat hai. At least they will give me blessings that I gave them viewership. But I don't think about all those things. You will be judged as long as you are wearing this jersey. Every cricketer goes through that,” said Bumrah.

“As long as I am on TV, judgments will keep coming. Obviously, that's part and parcel of professional sport. You will always be judged by your performances day in and day out. Sachin sir played 200 Test matches, and he was also still judged. So everybody judges. That's how it is,” he added.

Regarding the Lord's Test, England scored 387 runs, thanks to Joe Root's 37th Test century. India finished Day 2 with a score of 145/3, remaining 242 runs behind.

