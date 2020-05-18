Lockdown 4: BCCI ready to wait before organising skill-based training camp amid COVID-19 crisis

The MHA on Sunday announced the extension of the nationwide-lockdown till March 31 with certain relaxations as mentioned in the guidelines that sports complexes and stadiums can reopen.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it is in no rush to take any decision and will wait before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs laid out (MHA) new guidelines.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday for containment of COVID-19 across the country," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said in a statement.

"Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players."

"The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardise India's efforts in containing the spread of the virus," he added.

The MHA on Sunday announced the extension of the nationwide-lockdown till March 31 with certain relaxations as mentioned in the guidelines that sports complexes and stadiums can reopen.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," the MHA said in the release.

During the extended lockdown till 31st May, the night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am.

"The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves," Dhumal said.

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.