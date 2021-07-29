LNS-W vs TRT-W The Hundred Women's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for London Spirit vs Trent Rockets match

After two losses at home in Nottingham, the Trent Rocket make the journey towards the Home of Cricket - the Lord's - for their first away game against the London Spirit. The side in yellow haven't been able to put performances together as their batters couldn't perform in the first while their bowlers leaked a lot of the runs in the second and would be hoping to change that in London on Thursday.

London Spirit, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold as they won their first match comfortably, however, the Oval Invincibles completely outplayed them in the London derby in their first home game. The Heather Knight-led side will be hoping to come back strong in their second home game against a struggling Rockets outfit.

London Spirit: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Amara Carr (wk), Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan

Trent Rockets: Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Women Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's, London on July 29. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight(c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Freya Davies, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Charlotte Dean, Amara Carr(w), Alice Monaghan, Tammy Beaumont, Aylish Cranstone, Sophie Munro, Grace Scrivens

Trent Rockets Women: Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest(w), Natalie Sciver(c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Alicia Presland, Emily Windsor, Nancy Harman, Ella Claridge