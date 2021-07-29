LNS-W vs TRT-W The Hundred Women's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for London Spirit vs Trent Rockets match
London Spirit will take on Trent Rockets in Match No 10 of The Hundred women's competition at Lord's | Photo: London Spirit
After two losses at home in Nottingham, the Trent Rocket make the journey towards the Home of Cricket - the Lord's - for their first away game against the London Spirit. The side in yellow haven't been able to put performances together as their batters couldn't perform in the first while their bowlers leaked a lot of the runs in the second and would be hoping to change that in London on Thursday.
London Spirit, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold as they won their first match comfortably, however, the Oval Invincibles completely outplayed them in the London derby in their first home game. The Heather Knight-led side will be hoping to come back strong in their second home game against a struggling Rockets outfit.
Dream11 Prediction – London Spirit vs Trent Rockets – The Hundred Women's competition 10th match at Lord's
LNS-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Women
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Women My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest
Batters: Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Tammy Beaumont
All-rounders: Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Nat Sciver, Sammy-Jo Johnson
Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies
LNS-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing XIs
London Spirit: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight (c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Amara Carr (wk), Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan
Trent Rockets: Rachel Priest (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Women My Dream11 Playing XI
Rachel Priest, Heather Knight, Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Nat Sciver(c), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Katherine Brunt(vc), Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Women Match Details
The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's, London on July 29. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.
Squads
London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight(c), Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Freya Davies, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Charlotte Dean, Amara Carr(w), Alice Monaghan, Tammy Beaumont, Aylish Cranstone, Sophie Munro, Grace Scrivens
Trent Rockets Women: Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest(w), Natalie Sciver(c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Alicia Presland, Emily Windsor, Nancy Harman, Ella Claridge