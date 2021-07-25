LNS vs OVI The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles match in London

London Derby is upon us in the fifth game of The Hundred in the men's competition. London Sprit, who lost their first game to Birmingham Phoenix will take on the Oval Invincibles, who won their first game against Manchester Originals in the tournament opener.

While Zak Crawley and the likes of Ravi Bopara and Joe Denly chipped in with the bat for the Spirit side, it was the bowler, who let them down. Sam Billings was a happy man playing a 49-run knock and changed his bowlers around to defend against a string Manchester batting line-up.

Dream11 Prediction – London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles – The Hundred Men's competition 5th match at Lord's

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Zak Crawley, Colin Ingram, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Curran

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Chris Wood

LNS vs OVI Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Sunil Narine, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

Jason Roy, Zak Crawley, Colin Ingram, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Josh Inglis, Sam Curran, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Chris Wood

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match Details

The match begins at 7 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's, London on July 25. The match will be live streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis(w), Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir, Luis Reece, Mason Crane, Jade Dernbach, Adam Rossington, Mark Wood

Oval Invincibles: Rory Burns, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings(w/c), Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Brandon Glover, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake