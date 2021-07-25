LNS vs OVI The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles match in London
LNS vs OVI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for The Hundred Men's 5th match, London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles.
London Spirit will take on Oval Invincibles in the 5th match of The Hundred at Lord's | Photo: The Hundred / ESPN Cricinfo
London Derby is upon us in the fifth game of The Hundred in the men's competition. London Sprit, who lost their first game to Birmingham Phoenix will take on the Oval Invincibles, who won their first game against Manchester Originals in the tournament opener.
While Zak Crawley and the likes of Ravi Bopara and Joe Denly chipped in with the bat for the Spirit side, it was the bowler, who let them down. Sam Billings was a happy man playing a 49-run knock and changed his bowlers around to defend against a string Manchester batting line-up.
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Josh Inglis
Batsmen: Jason Roy, Zak Crawley, Colin Ingram, Eoin Morgan
All-rounders: Sam Curran, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Curran
Bowlers: Reece Topley, Chris Wood
London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir
Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Sunil Narine, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley
Jason Roy, Zak Crawley, Colin Ingram, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Josh Inglis, Sam Curran, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Chris Wood
The match begins at 7 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's, London on July 25. The match will be live streamed on the Fancode app in India.
London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Josh Inglis(w), Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Chris Wood, Mohammad Amir, Luis Reece, Mason Crane, Jade Dernbach, Adam Rossington, Mark Wood
Oval Invincibles: Rory Burns, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings(w/c), Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Brandon Glover, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake