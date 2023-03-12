Watch: Robin Uthappa in splits after Harbhajan Singh's magical delivery cleans up Chris Gayle during LLC match

Image Source: Twitter

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha is witnessing a remarkable display of talent as the game's legends turn back the clock with their jaw-dropping performances. In a recent match between Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas and Aron Finch-led World Giants, former India international Harbhajan Singh faced off against Universe Boss Chris Gayle in a scintillating match-up. The legendary off-spinner delivered a magical ball that left everyone stunned, getting the better of the Caribbean hard-hitter.

Harbhajan Singh delivered a stunning ball that left Chris Gayle stunned, reminiscent of Shane Warne's famous 'Ball of the Century' that had left Mike Gatting flabbergasted. The ball spun viciously around the leg stump, crashing into the wickets as Gayle attempted to paddle it around but was too late on his shot.

Harbhajan himself was stunned, while wicketkeeper Robin Uthapa couldn't contain his laughter. Gayle, however, remained poker-faced as he made his way back to the dressing room.

Watch:

Despite Harbhajan's impressive performance, the Indian Maharajas fell short in a thrilling match against the World Giants in the LLC Masters at the Asia Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. The Giants posted a formidable 166 for 8 in 20 overs, thanks to skipper Aaron Finch's 53 off 31 balls and Shane Watson's 55 off 32 balls. In response, Gautam Gambhir's captain's knock of 68 and Harbhajan's four-wicket spell for 13 runs were not enough to secure a victory for the Maharajas.

The match came down to the wire, with the Giants ultimately winning by just two runs. With eight runs needed off the last over, Brett Lee held his nerve and gave away only five runs to secure a winning start for the defending champions.

