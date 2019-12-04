Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Liverpool and Everton will go head-to-head in a high profile Mersey side derby on Wednesday in the Premier League.

The home side are on fire and are currently leading the league from the front.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Everton

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will be played on December 5, 2019, at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time does the Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Everton match will begin at 01:45 AM IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Everton live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Everton live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Liverpool vs Everton: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane; Sidibe, Davies, Sigurdsson, Digne; Walcott, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison