IND vs WI 3rd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in Saint Kitts

Know all the details about the 2nd T20I match between India vs West Indies on 2nd August.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I

India will take on West Indies in the 3rd T20I of the ongoing series. WI vs IND 3rd T20I will take place on August 2 (Tuesday). The venue of the match is Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts. Rohit Sharma is the skipper of India in WI vs IND T20I series.

READ: IND vs WI 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in St Kitts

Nicholas Pooran is the skipper of West Indies in the series. India won the 1st T20I by 68 runs. In the 2nd T20I, West Indies won by 5 wickets. The series is currently tied at 2-2. Ahead of WI vs IND 3rd T20I

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match start?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played on August 1 (Monday) at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match take place?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will take place at the  Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts 

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be aired on DD Sports in India.

READ: Why was Avesh Khan given the final over instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar?, Rohit Sharma gives THIS reason

How to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh

