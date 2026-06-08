Litton Das accuses Mohammad Rizwan of disrespecting Bangladesh, recalls heated exchange

Litton Das has recalled an alleged remark by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan that he believes showed disrespect towards Bangladesh. Reflecting on the incident, Litton said the comment stayed with the team and served as motivation whenever the two sides met on the cricket field.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das made headlines when he said Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan refused to shake hands with the Bangladesh team after losing the series. Das and Rizwan clashed several times on the field, but Das didn’t expect those tensions to spill over once the match was done.

Litton didn’t hold back in criticizing Rizwan. He said players shouldn’t forget basic sportsmanship, even if things get heated during the game. “I didn’t like one thing. Whatever happens on the field, once the game is over, you shake hands with everyone. After we won the first Test, Rizwan didn’t come shake our hands. That’s just bad, no matter who you are or how big a player you are. Win or lose, it’s about respect,” Litton told Prothom Alo.

Litton said Rizwan repeated this after the second Test as well. “He might have an issue with me, but the whole Bangladesh team didn’t do anything to him. What should we expect from him next time? He didn’t show respect to our team,” he added.

What actually happened between Das and Rizwan?

During the first Test, Das decided to sledge Rizwan behind the stumps. The mic picked him up mocking Rizwan about his reputation back in Pakistan. According to Das, Pakistan only had two batters who really worried him: Babar Azam and Rizwan. Rizwan's average against Bangladesh was high, so Litton admitted he singled him out.

“I knew only Babar and Rizwan could trouble us. Rizwan’s numbers against us are strong, and that stuck with me. I’m a captain now in one format, and my main focus is making sure my team wins,” Litton said.

He also mentioned an incident before the first Test that turned him off. “He’s a big deal in Pakistan, but something happened that I didn’t like. Ever since, I had a question mark about him. Plus, everyone knows Rizwan takes his time between balls. I was keeping wickets in that heat, and it was tough. So I decided to do something about it,” he explained.

Bangladesh ended up making history by beating Pakistan 2-0 at home.

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