'Literally perfect timing to...': Australia captain Mitchell Marsh sends powerful message to Team India ahead of series

Ahead of Team India's tour of Australia, Mitchell Marsh has expressed his excitement and said that the timing of the contest is 'perfect'. Know the whole story here.

After the 2-match Test series against the West on home soil, Team India will be on an Australia tour for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. The upcoming tour is said to be one of the most anticipated, as in the ODI series, legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be returning to action after a long time. The two were seen playing their last international game in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was won by Team India. Later, they played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for their respective teams, but during the tournament, they announced their retirement from the red-ball format of the game. Last year, they already retired from the T20Is.

Now, ahead of their comeback series, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh expressed his excitement about the Indian team touring the Oceanic nation, and he believed that the timing of the contest is 'perfect', citing their next challenge against England in The Ashes 2025-26.

While speaking to Fox News, Marsh said, ''We’ll have all the guys building towards the Ashes, but everyone loves playing against India. We’ve got a great rivalry and great respect for them as a team. I think it’s literally perfect timing to be playing against India in the lead-up to an Ashes series. It’s going to be massive.''

Notably, Team India have evolved so nicely over the years that their rivalry with Australia and England is considered one of the best rivalries of the current cricketing time.

For those unversed, Team India's Australia tour will begin on October 19 with the first ODI in Perth.

India tour of Australia 2025: Fixtures

1st ODI - October 19 (Perth)

2nd ODI - October 23 (Adelaide)

3rd ODI - October 25 (Sydney)

1st T20I - October 29 (Canberra)

2nd T20I - October 31 (Melbourne)

3rd T20I - November 2 (Hobar)

4th T20I - November 6 (Gold Coast)

5th T20I - November 8 (Brisbane)