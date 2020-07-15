Trending#

Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for LKP vs WZC in ECS T10 - Gothenburg

LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC Dream11 Team Player List, LKP Dream11 Team Player List, WZC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC Head to Head.


Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC

Snehadri Sarkar

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 06:58 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction: Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 15.

 

Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC (LKP vs WZC) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – W Safi

Batsmen – T Khan, S Robel, A Mushtaq, K Srinivas

Allrounders – A Haq-Khan, W Ilyas, M Moeez

Bowlers – S Shirzad, M Arshad and M Atif 

LKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team 

W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, A Mushtaq, K Srinivas, A Haq-Khan, W Ilyas, M Moeez, S Shirzad, M Arshad and M Atif

LKP vs WZC Probable Playing11

Watan Zalmi CC: M Kharoti, W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, H Ahmed, M Askari, M Nabil, W Ilyas, A Haq-Khan, S Shirzad and A Khan

Linkoping CC: A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique

