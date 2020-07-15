Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for LKP vs WZC in ECS T10 - Gothenburg
Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC
Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 15.
Wicketkeeper – W Safi
Batsmen – T Khan, S Robel, A Mushtaq, K Srinivas
Allrounders – A Haq-Khan, W Ilyas, M Moeez
Bowlers – S Shirzad, M Arshad and M Atif
LKP vs WZC My Dream11 Team
W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, A Mushtaq, K Srinivas, A Haq-Khan, W Ilyas, M Moeez, S Shirzad, M Arshad and M Atif
LKP vs WZC Probable Playing11
Watan Zalmi CC: M Kharoti, W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, H Ahmed, M Askari, M Nabil, W Ilyas, A Haq-Khan, S Shirzad and A Khan
Linkoping CC: A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique
