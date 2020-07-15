Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for LKP vs WZC in ECS T10 - Gothenburg

Dream11 Prediction: Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC - ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

LKP vs WZC Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Linkoping CC vs Watan Zalmi CC in ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020 match today, July 15.

Wicketkeeper – W Safi

Batsmen – T Khan, S Robel, A Mushtaq, K Srinivas

Allrounders – A Haq-Khan, W Ilyas, M Moeez

Bowlers – S Shirzad, M Arshad and M Atif

W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, A Mushtaq, K Srinivas, A Haq-Khan, W Ilyas, M Moeez, S Shirzad, M Arshad and M Atif

LKP vs WZC Probable Playing11

Watan Zalmi CC: M Kharoti, W Safi, T Khan, S Robel, H Ahmed, M Askari, M Nabil, W Ilyas, A Haq-Khan, S Shirzad and A Khan

Linkoping CC: A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique

