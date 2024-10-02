'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

Rohit expressed his gratitude towards former India head coach Ravi Shastri and star batsman Virat Kohli for encouraging him to take on the role of opening batsman in Test cricket.

India achieved a remarkable 2-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. In the rain-affected second Test in Kanpur, Rohit Sharma and his team maintained their dominance and defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Tuesday. Unfortunately, due to rain and a wet outfield, Day 2 and Day 3 of the match were abandoned without a ball being bowled. Nevertheless, Team India delivered an outstanding performance and secured victory in the second session on Day 5 by successfully chasing down the target of 95 with seven wickets in hand.

This victory marked India's 18th consecutive Test series win at home, showcasing the team's exceptional form under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. In a recent conversation with renowned commentator Jatin Sapru, Rohit Sharma shared some surprising insights.

Rohit expressed his gratitude towards former India head coach Ravi Shastri and star batsman Virat Kohli for encouraging him to take on the role of opening batsman in Test cricket. He described this opportunity as a second chance in Tests, highlighting the impact of their support on his career.

"In the second innings, I was very grateful to Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli for giving me the opportunity to bat up the order. It wasn't an easy decision to promote me in Tests. They trusted me. They asked me to play one practice match, which I did. I got out on the very first ball, but I realized that I didn't have any other choice. It felt like a second birth in Test cricket. I knew I had to grab this opportunity, whether it meant opening, batting at No. 5 or 6, or even lower down the order," Rohit told Sapru on his YouTube channel.

While @ImRo45 Rohit’s legacy in test cricket is being discussed - Here’s a little story of his comeback into test cricket .. Also a sneak peek into how @RaviShastriOfc and @imVkohli planned India’s ascendancy in tests. pic.twitter.com/LO0jVtqP7O October 1, 2024

"My response to them was clear: I'll play my natural game and won't take the pressure of trying to survive. I'm going to play freely. If the ball is there, whether it's the first ball of the Test or not, I'm going to hit it. They gave me the freedom to do what I wanted. Ravi Bhai was very eager for me to open in Tests for a long time. He told me in 2015 that I should consider it as an option. He wanted me to open, but the decision wasn't in my hands," he added.

Following the successful completion of the Tests, India will be facing Bangladesh once again in a three-match T20I series, commencing on October 6 in Gwalior.

Also read| Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral