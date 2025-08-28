Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Like father, like son: Aryavir Sehwag's DPL debut draws comparisons to Virender Sehwag

The young batsman, representing the Central Delhi Kings, struck two back-to-back fours off Navdeep Saini, an international player for India, during his innings of 22 runs off 16 balls. Previously, he also scored a century in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Aug 28, 2025

Like father, like son: Aryavir Sehwag's DPL debut draws comparisons to Virender Sehwag
The cricket community is excited about Aryavir Sehwag's first appearance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). He is the son of Virender Sehwag, the famous Indian opening batsman. Aryavir played for the Central Delhi Kings and quickly made his mark by scoring 22 runs in 16 balls. His innings included four well-executed boundaries. His bold method and forceful hitting style reminded people of his father, who was known for his daring and attacking play.

Aryavir's debut created a lot of interest, especially because he batted confidently against experienced fast bowler Navdeep Saini while opening the innings. This performance has raised expectations that he could potentially emulate his father's success. The weight of the Sehwag name is definitely there, but Aryavir seems to be handling it with impressive poise.

Aryavir's entry into the DPL is noteworthy cause of his family history. Virender Sehwag isn't just a former cricketer; he is an icon. People are naturally interested in seeing if his son has similar talent.

During his innings, Aryavir showed a glimpse of his potential. His ability to score runs quickly and hit boundaries suggests he has the skills needed for success in Twenty20 cricket. Moreover, facing a bowler like Navdeep Saini early in his career will test him.

Following his impressive cameo, a video of Aryavir's post-match interview quickly went viral. When questioned about his father's influence and guidance, a shy but smiling Aryavir responded with the endearing phrase, "Father sahab bolenge to..." (If father will say something, then...). He further elaborated, acknowledging his father as his ultimate idol and a constant source of inspiration. This interaction offered a glimpse into the respectful and encouraging dynamic between the cricketing legend and his aspiring son.

Aryavir, who was acquired for Rs 8 lakh during the DPL auction, is well-known for making waves in junior cricket. He recently demonstrated his skills by scoring an impressive 297 runs in an Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match, highlighting his ability to play long innings. His debut in the DPL represents a crucial milestone in his career, as fans eagerly anticipate whether Aryavir Sehwag can establish his own legacy in the history of Indian cricket, potentially mirroring the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' in his distinctive manner.

Also read| Are Muslim cricketers treated differently in India? Mohammed Shami breaks silence

