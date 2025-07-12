'Life is very unpredictable...': Mohammed Siraj explains emotional Diogo Jota tribute at Lord's

On July 3, 2025, Jota, a well-known forward for Liverpool and the Portuguese national team, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car accident in Spain. The world of sports was rocked by the news.

During the current Third Test match against England at Lord's, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who is renowned for his fiery spells and expressive celebrations, disclosed the deep personal meaning behind his unusual wicket gesture. The pacer paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Portuguese football player Diogo Jota, whose tragic death profoundly affected him, by pointing to the sky and forming the number "20" with his fingers.

On July 3, 2025, Jota, a well-known forward for Liverpool and the Portuguese national team, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car accident in Spain. The world of sports was rocked by the news.

Siraj described the news's emotional impact in a video that the BCCI released. "When we were coming back from the last match (in Birmingham), we got to know that Diogo Jota had died in an accident," Siraj explained, his voice conveying genuine sadness. "I'm a Portugal fan because Cristiano Ronaldo plays for that team. I felt very emotional after hearing the news."

A heartfelt gesture!



Mohammed Siraj pays his tribute to the late Diogo Jota. pic.twitter.com/B59kmWG3TO — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2025

Siraj emphasized the fragility of life, a sentiment that clearly resonated with him in the wake of the tragedy. "Life is very unpredictable, yaar (friend)," he continued, reflecting on the transient nature of existence. "We are all fighting and pushing ourselves but for what? We don't even know what tomorrow will be like. There's no guarantee in life. I was shocked to know about his death, that too in a car accident."

The Indian quick revealed that he had wanted to make the tribute in the previous Test match itself but waited for the opportune moment. "I had spoken with Kuldeep (Yadav) that I want to make a gesture for Diogo Jota. Today, I got a wicket (dismissing Jamie Smith), so I made the gesture. It was my way of showing respect," he added. The gesture, referencing Jota's jersey number '20', immediately garnered attention and appreciation from fans across both cricket and football.

Also read| 'Log paise kama rahe mere through': Jasprit Bumrah doesn't mince words, slams critics after Lord's masterclass