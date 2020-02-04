'Life can be so fickle and unpredictable': Virat Kohli still 'shocked' over Kobe Bryant’s death

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death has sure shocked the world and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is yet not over the tragic news.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death has sure shocked the world and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is yet not over the tragic news.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash and along with him was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was also a budding hoopster.

Talking about the death on the eve of the first ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton, Kohli said, “Firstly, it was a shock to everyone. I grew up watching those NBA games in the morning and watching what he did on the court. But when someone that you have looked up to in some ways, passes away like that, it does put things in perspective”.

The captain added “...at the end of the day, life can be so fickle. It’s so unpredictable. I think a lot of the times we get too caught up in the pressures of what we have to do tomorrow...we really forget living life and enjoying life and just appreciating and being grateful for the life we have."

Putting things into perspective & seeing life in a different light is Captain @imVkohli post the passing of Kobe Bryant #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5CiTx6VGW6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

Kohli also said that a tragedy like this makes one realise that nothing is permanent in life.

“...it did put things in perspective for me massively. It just makes you feel like not wanting to have control of things in front of you all the time, and just embracing life and appreciating it.

“You start looking at things from a different point of view suddenly and you want to enjoy every moment you’re going through. You realise that what you’re doing at the end of the day is not the most important thing. The most important thing is life itself,” Kohli signed off.