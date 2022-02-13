IPL 2022 mega auction: Jimmy Neesham goes Unsold, Odean Smith sold for 6 Cr to Punjab

Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction saw Liam Livingstone start a bidding war between Kolkata, Chennai, Punjab with Gujrat and Hyderabad entering late. The England power-hitter entered at 1 crore and is sold to Kings for 11.5 crore.

A look at the other players on this list: Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan goes Unsold

Dominic Drakes sold to Gujarat Titans for 1.1 crore. He had got bids from RCB as well.

Jayant Yadav goes to Gujarat Titans for 1.7 crore. The India off-spin-bowling all-rounder had entered at 1 crore with Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans making bids.

Vijay Shankar entered at 50 lakh and saw Titans make the opening bid, but CSK also bid for the Indian all-rounder. Titans come back with 1.4 crore.

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith entered at 1 crore. He was a net bowler at KKR last season. Punjab made the opening bid followed by Lucknow Super Giants. Sunrisers Hyderabad also made a late appearance. Royals also became the new bidders, but ultimately he was sold to Punjab Kings for 6 crore

Marco Jansenentered at 50 lakh and was sold to SRH for 4.2 crore. Royals and MI started the bid, but Hyderabad jumped in later to take him away.

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube entered at 50 lakh. Lucknow Super Giants made the first move and Royals entered later with Punjab Kings making it a three-way tussle. CSK make a late appearance and buy him for 4 crore.

Karnataka off-spin-bowling all-rounder K Gowtham, who entered at 50 lakh saw Lucknow Super Giants make the opening bid with KKR competing with them. Delhi Capitals came in late, but Lucknow took the player for 90 lakh.

A total of 600 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of the total pool, 229 are capped players, 364 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.