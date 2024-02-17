LHQ vs ISU, PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United live in India?

Check out the live streaming details for the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United PSL 2024 match 1.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gearing up for its ninth season, an annual franchise competition organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Each edition of the PSL features six teams, who will face off against each other twice during the group stage, followed by three knock-out games - two qualifiers, one eliminator, and the final.

Kicking off the new PSL season will be a thrilling match between reigning champions Lahore Qalandars and two-time winners Islamabad United. This high-stakes showdown will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 17. Lahore Qalandars emerged victorious in the last PSL final, narrowly defeating Multan Sultans to claim the title. They are also the reigning champions of the 2022 edition.

Under the leadership of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars are determined to make history by securing their third consecutive PSL title this year.

Live Streaming Details

What time will the Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United match in PSL 2024 start?

The Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match starts at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match in India?

There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches in India?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. We can watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.

Lahore Qalandars Full Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Kamran Ghulam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas

Islamabad United Full Squad: Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Salman Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Jordan Cox, Haider Ali, Obed McCoy

