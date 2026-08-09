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'Letter was ready': Ajinkya Rahane reveals how he saved Yashasvi Jaiswal from 4-match ban

Ajinkya Rahane has revealed how he stepped in to help Yashasvi Jaiswal avoid a potential four-match ban. Rahane said a letter was ready as he sought to resolve the issue, offering a behind-the-scenes insight into how the young India batter was saved from serious trouble.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

'Letter was ready': Ajinkya Rahane reveals how he saved Yashasvi Jaiswal from 4-match ban
Courtesy: X/screengrab
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Ajinkya Rahane recently wrapped up his playing days with both Indian and Mumbai cricket and what a journey it's been. He was always that steady figure—calm under pressure, never rattled, and someone teammates, rivals, and fans truly respected. The BCCI summed it up well when they said his cool head and grit made him stand out.

He spent years representing India on the big stage, but you can’t overlook what he brought to Mumbai cricket as a leader. One moment that really shows Rahane’s approach as a captain came in the Duleep Trophy final between West Zone and South Zone back in 2022.

There’s a story from that match that people still talk about. Rahane, who was captaining West Zone, pulled young Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field because of some discipline issues. Jaiswal had been going at it with T Ravi Teja from South Zone, sledging and exchanging words until the umpires felt things were going too far. They called Rahane over, and during the 50th over—right in the thick of the action—Rahane tried to calm Jaiswal down. But Jaiswal wouldn’t let it go, so Rahane made the call to send him off. Jaiswal walked off, clearly unhappy, muttering to himself.

Afterwards, Rahane spoke to The Indian Express and shed some light on why he acted the way he did. He admitted that sledging’s part of the game and can even be entertaining, but he knew, as captain, when things were crossing the line. He’d seen situations escalate before—players banned, opportunities lost—and didn’t want Jaiswal to risk that fate. Both Jaiswal and Teja were losing their cool, so Rahane decided he had to step in. “It was my responsibility to stop my teammate,” he said. Even if it meant Jaiswal felt slighted in the moment, Rahane acted on instinct to protect his team—and Jaiswal’s career.

The aftermath was telling. The match referee, Vengalil Narayanan Kutty, was actually ready to hand Jaiswal a four-match ban—the letter was already written up. But because Rahane pulled Jaiswal from the field himself, Kutty changed his mind. He ripped the ban letter up right in front of Rahane. Looking back, Rahane was just relieved Jaiswal didn’t face a ban. Now, Jaiswal plays for India, and Rahane’s proud he helped steer things in the right direction—no matter how small it might seem. He made it clear: “I’m not taking any credit away from Jaiswal. He’s a quality player. But you never know how things turn out.”

Also read| Watch: Gautam Gambhir bursts out laughing as Ravindra Jadeja hilariously imitates Kuldeep Yadav

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