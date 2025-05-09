As the head of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and a prominent figure in Indian sports administration, Shah's message transcends the realm of cricket, emphasizing the crucial role of national institutions and public figures in fostering morale and unity.

The Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah, has expressed unwavering support for the Indian armed forces in the wake of their response to Pakistan's recent aerial strikes following Operation Sindoor. Shah commended the bravery and dedication of the Indian forces, acknowledging their pivotal role in combating terrorism amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan.

In a resolute statement addressed to the public, Shah emphasized the significance of the Indian Armed Forces as a source of national pride. He stated, "Our Armed Forces Are Our Pride, and No Words Are Enough to Express Their Valour and Commitment in Protecting Our Motherland and People. We Salute Our Brave Men and Women in the Armed Forces Who Are Shielding Our Nation From Terrorism. Let Us Unite to Honour Our Heroes and Build a Stronger, More United India."

INSTAGRAM STORY BY ICC CHAIRMAN JAY SHAH pic.twitter.com/A4nWvwLYVJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2025

As the head of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and a prominent figure in Indian sports administration, Shah's message transcends the realm of cricket, emphasizing the crucial role of national institutions and public figures in fostering morale and unity.

Shah's tribute adds to a wave of support from various sectors of society, including sports, entertainment, and politics, all standing in solidarity with the Armed Forces during a time when the nation looks to its defenders for strength and reassurance.

In an unprecedented decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with immediate effect, following a significant escalation in hostilities between India and Pakistan. This decision was made shortly after the 58th match of the season was abruptly halted at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The match, which featured Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, was stopped midway due to security concerns arising from the stadium's proximity to the India-Pakistan border. Emergency protocols were activated, leading to the swift evacuation of both players and spectators from the venue. It has been confirmed that players from both teams are currently en route to Delhi by road, under heightened security measures.

Scheduled matches across the country have also been affected, with the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, originally set to take place in Lucknow on Friday, being indefinitely suspended.

The BCCI has not yet provided a timeline for the potential resumption of the tournament, emphasizing that the safety of players, staff, and fans remains the top priority.

