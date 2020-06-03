'Let's treat our animals with love': Virat Kohli appalled after pregnant elephant dies in Kerala

While the nation is dealing with coronavirus, locust attack, and cyclones, a horrific incident has shaken the country. A pregnant elephant was killed after locals allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala's Malappuram.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under the relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act (WPA), a forest range officer at Mannarkkad confirmed. The incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water.

Hearing the news, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to social media to express his concern towards animals.

Also read Anushka Sharma urges Kerala CM to bring justice to pregnant elephant who died post eating pineapple filled with crackers

Sharing a picture of the elephant, Kohli wrote, "Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts".

The incident came to light when a forest officer in Malappuram district shared the details of the horrific incident on his Facebook page.

Forest officer Mohan Krishnan, who was part of the Rapid Response Team to rescue the elephant, wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, "She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child, she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months."