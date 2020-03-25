'Let’s fight this together': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lists Do’s and Don’ts amid coronavirus threat - Watch video

Headlines

2023 ICC player of the month: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Nicholas Pooran strong contender for the coveted prize

Cricket's burning debate: KL Rahul vs. Ishan Kishan

Meet Balamurali Ambati, World’s youngest Doctor, started doing calculus at 4, wrote book at 11, know all about him

Watch: Not Don 3, but Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan reunited on-screen for this commercial

G20 Summit in Delhi: Amid Swiggy, Zomato shutdown, food delivery apps still expecting revenue boost in NCR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

2023 ICC player of the month: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Nicholas Pooran strong contender for the coveted prize

Cricket's burning debate: KL Rahul vs. Ishan Kishan

Meet Balamurali Ambati, World’s youngest Doctor, started doing calculus at 4, wrote book at 11, know all about him

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaas ka achar)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh set to beat own record of Bollywood's best opening, film may open at Rs 135 crore

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Let’s fight this together': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lists Do’s and Don’ts amid coronavirus threat - Watch video

As the coronavirus outbreak impacts India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly took to social media to share an important message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 05:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the coronavirus outbreak impacts India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly took to social media to share an important message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganguly, in a video, shared a message on social media and listed a few do’s and don’ts for people. He asked everyone to follow the directives of the government and wants them to be sensible and stay at home.

Ganguly’s post read: “let’s fight this together.... we will get over #corona.”

“To my fellow countrymen and citizens around the world. These are very testing times in our lives but we will fight it. Listen to what every state government says... listen to what every health department says... listen to the directives of the central government. It’s important to stay at home... isolation is very very important,” Ganguly said in the video uploaded on his Twitter account. 

“Be safe and be healthy but most importantly be sensible. Don’t try out things and don’t think nothing is going to happen to you. When it comes we will have nowhere to go.

“So as I said, isolate yourselves. Be within the closed doors. And I know it’s tough and not easy but that’s the only solution because no one will know how the virus could get into our bodies and nobody knows what’s the cure. We will fight this and get over this,” he added.

The year 2020 was to be filled with many sporting events, however, all came to a halt after the outbreak of the virus. All bilateral cricket series have been called off while the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was pushed back to April 15 from March 29.

Other sporting events like Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shubman Gill nears Babar Azam's top spot with career-high ICC ODI rating ahead of Pakistan Super Four clash

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, mastermind behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam? He used to work as a...

'Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

G20 Summit: What's allowed, what's not in New Delhi district? Know here

Meet IIT graduate who cracked UPSC without any coaching, bagged AIR 71; know her success story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE