'Let’s fight this together': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lists Do’s and Don’ts amid coronavirus threat - Watch video

As the coronavirus outbreak impacts India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly took to social media to share an important message amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganguly, in a video, shared a message on social media and listed a few do’s and don’ts for people. He asked everyone to follow the directives of the government and wants them to be sensible and stay at home.

Ganguly’s post read: “let’s fight this together.... we will get over #corona.”

“To my fellow countrymen and citizens around the world. These are very testing times in our lives but we will fight it. Listen to what every state government says... listen to what every health department says... listen to the directives of the central government. It’s important to stay at home... isolation is very very important,” Ganguly said in the video uploaded on his Twitter account.

“Be safe and be healthy but most importantly be sensible. Don’t try out things and don’t think nothing is going to happen to you. When it comes we will have nowhere to go.

“So as I said, isolate yourselves. Be within the closed doors. And I know it’s tough and not easy but that’s the only solution because no one will know how the virus could get into our bodies and nobody knows what’s the cure. We will fight this and get over this,” he added.

The year 2020 was to be filled with many sporting events, however, all came to a halt after the outbreak of the virus. All bilateral cricket series have been called off while the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was pushed back to April 15 from March 29.

Other sporting events like Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year.