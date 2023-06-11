'Let ourselves down with the...': Rohit Sharma after losing the WTC 2023 Final to Australia

Image Source: Twitter

On Sunday, Team India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Pat Cummins-led Australia in the second consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. The Indian side was chasing a colossal target of 444, but were bundled out for 234 in the first session of the final day. With this win, Australia has now become the first team in the world to have all the ICC trophies in their cabinet.

The Indian top-order faltered once again in the second innings when they began their 444-run chase on the fourth day of the game. Although a resilient partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane gave slight hope to the fans, the duo could only add 15 runs to their overnight score after resuming the innings on the final day. Scott Boland's dismissal of Kohli for 49 seemed to open the floodgates for India, as they lost the remaining six wickets within the next hour.

Speaking after the loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that they started well after winning the toss, but the bowlers lost their track, and the partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith caught them off guard.

“I thought we started well with winning the toss, putting them to bat in those conditions. We bowled well in the first session and then we let ourselves down with how we bowled. Got to give credit to the Australian batters. Head came in and played really well along with Steven Smith. That just took us off guard a little bit. We knew it was always hard to come back, but we put up a good show. We fought till the end,” Rohit said.

India had the opportunity to compete in their second consecutive WTC Final, but unfortunately, their quest for an ICC title remains unfulfilled. In 2021, a team led by Virat Kohli suffered a defeat at the hands of New Zealand, losing by 8 wickets in Southampton.

“We’ve worked hard for all those four years. Playing two finals is honestly a good achievement for us. But we’d like to go a mile ahead as well. You can’t take the credit away from what we’ve done in those last two years to come here. Great effort from the entire unit. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t go on and win the final but we’ll keep our heads high and fight,” Rohit said.

READ| WTC Final: Australia beat India by 209 runs to lift maiden WTC title, becomes first nation to win all ICC trophies