'Let me tell you, he will...': Shreyas Iyer’s father voices frustration after Asia Cup 2025 snub, shares son’s reaction

Shreyas Iyer's father, Santosh Iyer, expressed his concerns to the board, pondering what more his son must accomplish to re-enter India's T20I team.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

'Let me tell you, he will...': Shreyas Iyer’s father voices frustration after Asia Cup 2025 snub, shares son’s reaction
Shreyas Iyer's omission from the Asia Cup team caught many off guard. Iyer had an outstanding season in the IPL 2025, guiding Punjab Kings to the finals with over 600 runs to his name. Earlier this year, he was also the top run scorer for India in the ICC Champions Trophy. Yet, despite his remarkable performance, he was not selected for the Asia Cup. Iyer's father, Santosh, voiced his disappointment regarding Iyer's absence from the Asia Cup roster, stating that Iyer has done everything possible to attract the selectors' attention and deserved at least a spot in the squad.

"I don't know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team," Santosh Iyer told TOI. "He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain.

"He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024 and led PBKS to the final this year. I'm not saying make him the Indian captain, but at least select him in the team," he said.

Santosh disclosed that Iyer does not express any disagreement outwardly, but he must be feeling disappointed internally, nonetheless.

"However, let me tell you that even if he's left out of the Indian team, he doesn't show any dissent on his face. He'll just say mera naseeb hai! (It's my luck). You can't do anything now. He's always cool and calm. He doesn't blame anybody. Deep inside, he must be naturally disappointed."

In the meantime, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has expressed his belief that the Indian selectors and management have not treated in-form Shreyas Iyer fairly by excluding him from the 15-player squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Many have supported the 30-year-old, providing various reasons for his inclusion in this eagerly awaited tournament. Kaif has now added his voice to the chorus, admitting that he finds it difficult to comprehend Shreyas' omission.

"Shreyas Iyer's name didn't come up; the selectors said that it was a difficult task to fit him since only 15 could be selected. I can understand all that. I approve of you in this. But even after praising him, his name wasn't even in the standbys," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Could Iyer take over as ODI captain?

Although Shreyas Iyer did not make it to the Asia Cup squad, reports suggest that the BCCI is considering giving him the captaincy of the ODI team. With Rohit Sharma's future in doubt, Iyer has become a strong candidate to lead India. While Shubman Gill is also a possibility, the sheer volume of cricket India plays makes it challenging for him to be available for every match across formats; therefore, Iyer stands out as the leading choice to captain the team.

Also read| 'Right time to...': After India snub, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane steps down from leadership role

