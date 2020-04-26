Let me follow my heroes: Kapil Dev's new 'lockdown look' is inspired by Vivian Richards and MS Dhoni

Former Team India skipper Kapil Dev has expressed his thoughts on how his new lockdown look is inspired by Sir Vivian Richards and MS Dhoni.

Dev also added how Dhoni going bald after India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win had left him thinking that he would be able to rock a similar look someday.

"I had seen Vivian Richard's look on Instagram. He's my hero, so I thought 'Why not?' let me follow my hero. I love Dhoni also," the former cricketer said.

"He is also my hero. After the 2011 World Cup, he had shaved off all his hair too. So I decided one day I will also do the same. Now I got the chance do and I did," he added.

Kapil's new looks stunned millions of fans as they saw this new side of the cricketer for the very first time.

This nation-wide lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak has given the World Cup-winning skipper lots of time to do new experiments with his looks.

Speaking on the current situation of sports and welfare across the globe due to the coronavirus, Kapil said: "I am looking at the larger picture. Do you think cricket is the only issue we can talk about?"

"I am rather worried about the children who are not being able to go to schools and colleges because that is our young generation. So, I want schools to reopen first. Cricket, football will happen eventually," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.