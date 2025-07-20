'Let down cricket fans...': Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan breaks silence after IND-PAK match called off in WCL 2025

Khan's reaction comes after the WCL announced the match was off. This happened after many people complained and some Indian cricketers, like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, withdrew.

Kamil Khan, who owns the Pakistan Champions team in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), has shared his strong feelings about the cancellation of the India-Pakistan game at Edgbaston. He put out a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying his team is still dedicated to cricket and good sportsmanship, even with this setback.

The full statement from Kamil Khan reads:

"On behalf of Pakistan Champions, we express our deep disappointment over WCL's decision to call off the match against India. This decision not only undermines the spirit of the game but has let down cricket fans across the globe. We believe cricket should rise above and transcend political differences. Sport has the unique power to unite and our participation in this tournament is rooted in a commitment to peace, positivity and the genuine spirit of the game. Despite this setback, we will continue with the same passion, discipline and professionalism that defines our team. We remain proud ambassadors of our country and are committed to representing Pakistan with honour and integrity. Finally, we appreciate the difficult position the tournament organisers have been placed in during this unfortunate development and would like to extend our sincere gratitude to them for their tireless efforts in trying to resolve the situation and uphold the integrity of the tournament.

Kamil Khan,

Owner, Pakistan Champions"

The statement concludes with the hashtag "#THE ROAR OF THE NATION".

Khan's reaction comes after the WCL announced the match was off. This happened after many people complained and some Indian cricketers, like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, withdrew. They said they were pulling out because of rising political tensions, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. The WCL apologized, saying they unintentionally caused discomfort by scheduling the game.

Kamil Khan, an entrepreneur in Australia with interests in real estate, is known for his passion for cricket and his desire to promote Pakistan's cricketing history. Even though losing such a big game is a letdown, his statement makes it clear that he believes cricket should unite people despite political differences. Though he's disappointed, he insists his team will keep playing with professionalism and integrity. He also understands the difficult situation the tournament organizers faced.

The Pakistan Champions team, led by Mohammad Hafeez, includes cricket legends like Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and Wahab Riaz. They won their first WCL match against England Champions on July 18, 2025. Even without the India-Pakistan game, which would have been a big attraction, Khan's statement shows the Pakistan Champions will keep playing with a positive attitude, truly representing The Roar of the Nation.

