'Legends' Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni meet each other during IPL 2022 inaugural fixture, see viral pic

The 15th edition of the IPL is all set to take place from today where Ravindra Jadeja's led Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders which will be captained by Shreyas Iyer. The match inaugural game of the IPL 2022 will be played in the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The bromance between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is not hidden from anyone. On Friday, The RCB posted a couple of pictures from their official Instagram account in which the duo can be seen meeting each other during a practice session ahead of the IPL .

IPL 2022 will take place entirely in Maharashtra, and therefore the IPL teams are sharing practice venues. The RCB and CSK were practicing at the same venue yesterday and that is why Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni got a chance to catch up.

Not only did Virat Kohli meet MS Dhoni, but team members from both teams met each other. CSK came up with a tweet regarding the same.

For the unversed, MS Dhoni recently stepped down as the captain of the CSK, and Ravindra Jadeja will be seen leading the side during this year's IPL. On the other hand, Virat Kohli also stepped down as the captain of the RCB last year and we will see Faf du Plessis leading the side in this IPL.