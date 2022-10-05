Legends League Final: Ross Taylor, Mitchell Johnson star as India Capitals thrash Bhilwara Kings to clinch title

Image: Twitter @llct20

India Capitals on Wednesday defeated Bhilwara Kings by 104 runs to win the second season of the Legends League Cricket.

Chasing a target of 212, Bhilwara Kings were bowled out for a paltry total of 107. Earlier, Ross Taylor and Michell Johnson smashed fifties as India Capitals surived a top-order collapse to 211 for seven in 20 overs.

Sent to bat, Ross Taylor and Mitchell Johnson teamed up to not only rescue India Capitals from 21/4 after 3 overs, but they also added 126 runs to take the side to 211/7 in the final. Taylor hammered 41-ball 82 while Johnson smashed 35-ball 62. Rahul Sharma and Monty Panesar rattled Capitals early on. But a 30-run over off Yusuf Pathan changed things.

Gautam Gambhir failed to gave his team a strong start as he was dismissed in the first over by Monty Panesar. Rahul Sharma then struck twice in the second over to put the Capitals three down early.

Panesar then bagged his second, dismissing the explosive Dwayne Smith. Taylor (82) and Johnson (62) added added 126 runs for the fifth wicket to give Capitals a platform for a strong total.

Ashley Nurse added finishing touches to the innings with a quickfire 42 off just 19 balls.

Kings were bowled out for 107 runs with Praveen Tambe, Pankaj Singh and Pawan Suyal bagging two wickets each. Shane Watson top-scored with 27 for Kings.

Earlier, Bhilwara Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against India Capitals in the final of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

