Legends League Cricket Live Streaming: When and where to watch Asia Lions vs World Giants match live in India

Legends league Cricket 2023

Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions will square against Aaron Finch's World Giants in the third match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Sunday (March 12) at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

The highly anticipated Legends League Cricket 2023 is set to take place from March 10th to March 20th in the beautiful city of Doha, Qatar. This exciting event will feature three teams, each vying for the coveted trophy. The teams competing in this year's tournament are the India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants.

The matches will be held at two world-class venues, the West End Park International Cricket Stadium and the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, both located in Qatar. Fans from around the world will have the opportunity to witness some of the most talented cricket players in action, as they compete for the ultimate prize.

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match take place?

World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Where will World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match take place?

World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will be held in West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

What time will World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match start?

World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match?

The World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match be available?

The live streaming of the World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode app in India.

