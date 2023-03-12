Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Legends League Cricket Live Streaming: When and where to watch Asia Lions vs World Giants match live in India

The highly anticipated Legends League Cricket 2023 is set to take place from March 10th to March 20th in the beautiful city of Doha, Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Legends League Cricket Live Streaming: When and where to watch Asia Lions vs World Giants match live in India
Legends league Cricket 2023

Shahid Afridi-led Asia Lions will square against Aaron Finch's World Giants in the third match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Sunday (March 12) at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

The highly anticipated Legends League Cricket 2023 is set to take place from March 10th to March 20th in the beautiful city of Doha, Qatar. This exciting event will feature three teams, each vying for the coveted trophy. The teams competing in this year's tournament are the India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants. 

The matches will be held at two world-class venues, the West End Park International Cricket Stadium and the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, both located in Qatar. Fans from around the world will have the opportunity to witness some of the most talented cricket players in action, as they compete for the ultimate prize. 

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match take place?

World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Where will World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match take place?

World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will be held in West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

What time will World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match start?

World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match?

The World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match be available?

The live streaming of the World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode app in India.

READ| PSL 2023: Usman Khan hits tournament’s fastest century, breaks several records, Watch Video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.