Legends League Cricket Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Maharajas vs World Giants

India Legends vs World Giants

India Maharajas will be playing in front of a home crowd in this game and we expect them to get plenty of support. Their players will all be comfortable playing in these conditions.

World Giants come into this game after winning the tournament last year. However, they have a completely different side for this match and will need to fight for every run and wicket.

The India Maharajas will be led by former Indian star Virender Sehwag. The likes of Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan Singh will represent the Maharajas and it will be a treat for fans to watch these legends play again.

The World Giants, on the other hand, will be led by former South African great Jacques Kallis. World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Dale Steyn will play for the Giants.

Dream11 Prediction – India Maharajas vsWorld Giants

India Maharajas vs World Giants Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Parthiv Patel

Batsmen – Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis (vc), Yusuf Pathan

All-rounders – Irfan Pathan, Shane Watson

Bowlers – Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn

India Maharajas vs World Giants Probable Playing XIs

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (c), S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Parthiv Patel (wk), Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma.

World Giants: Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis (c), Eoin Morgan, Lendl Simmons, Kevin O'Brien, Matt Prior (wk), Daniel Vettori, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson