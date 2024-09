Legends League Cricket 2024: Full schedule, squads, live streaming - All you need to know

This year's LLC will be held in four legs across various cities, including Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu, and Srinagar.

The highly anticipated 2024 edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) is fast approaching, with the inaugural match of the new season set to kick off on September 20. The first leg of the tournament will take place at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

This year's LLC will be held in four legs across various cities, including Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu, and Srinagar. The grand finale of the six-team tournament is scheduled to take place on October 16, 2024, at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. The participating teams in the tournament include the Southern Superstars, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, and Konark Suryas Odisha.

Bhilwara Kings, who participated in the 2023 edition of the tournament, will not be competing in this season of the T20 tournament designed for retired cricketers. Konrak Suryas Odisha will be replacing the team. In the final of the 2023 season, the Manipal Tigers led by Harbhajan Singh emerged victorious, defeating the Urbanrisers Hyderabad captained by Suresh Raina.

Full schedule

20 September 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers

21 September 2024: India Capitals vs Hyderabad Team

22 September 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Team

23 September 2024: Southern Superstars vs Gujarat Team

24 September 2024: Rest day

25 September 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Southern Superstars

26 September 2024: Southern Superstars vs Gujarat Team

27 September 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers

28 September 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Gujarat Team

29 September 2024: India Capitals vs Konark Suryas Odisha

30 September 2024: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

1 October 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars

2 October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Superstars

3 October 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Hyderabad Team

4 October 2024: India Capitals vs Konark Suryas Odisha

5 October 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Gujarat Team

6 October 2024 (Match 1): India Capitals vs Southern Superstars

6 October 2024 (Match 2): Konark Suryas Odisha vs Hyderabad Team

7 October 2024: India Capitals vs Gujarat Team

8 October 2024: Rest Day

9 October 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Southern Superstars

10 October 2024: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

11 October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Gujarat Team

12 October 2024: Qualifiers (Position 1 vs Position 2)

13 October 2024: Eliminator (Position 3 vs Position 4)

14 October 2024: Semi-finals (Loser Qualifier vs Winner Eliminator)

15 October 2024: Rest Day

16 October 2024: Final (Winner Qualifier vs Winner Semi-Final)

Squads

Gujarat Giants: Chris Gayle, Liam Plunkett, Morne Van Wyk, Lendl Simmons, Asohar Afohan, Jerome Taylor, Paras Khada, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamau Leverrock, Sybrand Enoelbrecht, Shannon Gabriel, Samar Quadri, Mohammad Kaif, Sreesanth, and Shikhar Dhawan

Konark Suryas Odisha: Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O' Brien, Ross Taylor, Vinay Kumar, Richard Levi, Dilshan Munaweera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Fidel Edwards, Ben Laughlin, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pravin Tambe, Diwesh Pathania, KP Appanna, Ambati Rayudu, and Navin Stewart

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa, Thisara Perera, Sheldon Cottrell, Dan Christian, Angelo Perera, Manoj Tiwary, Asela Gunaratne, Solomon Mire, Anureet Singh, Abu Nechim, Amit Verma, Imran Khan, Rahul Shukla, Amitoze Singh, Praveen Gupta, and Saurabh Tiwary

India Capitals: Ashley Nurse, Ben Dunk, Dwayne Smith, Colin de Orandhomme, Naman Ojha, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Mpofu, Faiz Fazal, Iqbal Abdulla, Kirk Edwards, Rahul Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Gnaneswara Rao, Bharat Chipli, Parvinder Awana, Pawan Suyal, Murali Vijay, and Ian Bell

Southern Superstars: Dinesh Karthik, Elton Chigumbura, Hamilton Masakadza, Pawan Negi, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Shreevats Goswami, Hamid Hassan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Chirag Gandhi, Suboth Bhati, Robin Bist, Jesal Kari, Chaturanga de Silva, and Monu Kumar.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad: Suresh Raina, Gurkeerat Singh, and Peter Trego, Samiullah Shinwari, George Worker, Isuru Udana, Rikki Clarke, Stuart Binny, Jaskaran Malhotra, Chadwick Walton, Bipul Sharma, Nuwan Pradeep, and Yogesh Nagar.

Live Streaming Details

LLC 2024 can be viewed live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming of LLC 2024 will also be accessible through the Fancode app and website.

