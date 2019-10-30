'Legends don't become legends overnight': Shakib Al Hasan's wife posts an emotional message in support of her husband

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan received a two years ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the player failed to report corrupt approaches to the anti-corruption unit on Tuesday.

According to the official sentence, he will be suspended for a year after Shakib accepted all three charges of breaking ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

Ummey Shishir, Shakib's wife, after ICC's official announcement took to Facebook to voice her support for her husband.

Shakib and Ummey are married since December 12, 2012, and also have a daughter named Alaina.

"Legends don't become legends overnight they have to go through storms many ups and downs, tough times will come, but they embrace it with a strong mind, and we know how strong Shakib al Hasan is!"

"This is the beginning of a new start he will come back stronger than ever in no time. He has been away from cricket due to injuries and we saw how strongly he came back in the World Cup."

"This is just a matter of time, We are overwhelmed by all the love and support you have shown us. That's the unity we need as a nation!", her facebook posted read.