Legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya protests against Sri Lankan government, see pics

Sanath Jayasuriya joins protests against Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Amid Sri Lanka's ongoing economic crisis, the situation in the Island nation has become a lot more hostile in recent days. Former legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya was recently spotted protesting against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government in the streets of Colombo on Saturday.

Many protestors even stormed into the President's residence, as they called for Rajapaksa's resignation, amid the country's worst economic crisis in 70 years.

The Sri Lankan cricket fraternity joined hands against the ruling government as Jayasuriya was spotted alongside the protestors, while former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene also voiced their support as they called for Rajapaksa's resignation.

Sanath Jayasuriya posted a series of tweets along with his pictures wherein he can be seen posing for pics alongside the protestors.

"In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace," wrote the legendary cricketer on Twitter.

In another tweet, he wrote, "I always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continue without any violation."

Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara meanwhile shared a clip of the protestors as he lent his support to the Sri Lankan people. Fellow captain Mahela Jayawardene meanwhile shared a similar sentiment as he wrote, "We as a country has changed direction and nothing can change that… people have spoken!!"

Ever since the year 2022 began, Sri Lanka has been battling the country's worst economic crisis since independence, facing a shortage of basic necessities such as food, fuel, electricity etc.

As per the latest reports, Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the nation, amid the ongoing protests against his government.