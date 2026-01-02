'Left me completely humiliated': Jason Gillespie explains exit as Pakistan Test coach after turbulent tenure

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie has broken his silence on his exit as Pakistan’s Test coach, revealing he felt “completely humiliated” during his stint. Gillespie detailed internal issues, lack of clarity and communication breakdowns that ultimately led to his departure from the role.

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie expressed that he felt "humiliated" by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on multiple occasions, which ultimately resulted in his resignation as Test coach. The 50-year-old ended his coaching career with Pakistan last year, stepping down from the role just eight months after his appointment as Test coach.

In a question-and-answer session on X (formerly Twitter), Gillespie disclosed that the PCB dismissed senior assistant coach Tim Nielsen without any prior communication, which he described as the final straw.

During his time in charge, Gillespie led Pakistan to a 2-1 victory over England in a three-match Test series on home ground. However, following a defeat in the series opener, Gillespie faced the difficult decision of dropping Babar Azam from the playing XI due to his poor performance. Additionally, Gillespie's tenure did not begin well, as Pakistan suffered a 2-0 defeat to Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home.

Throughout his coaching period with Pakistan, there were indications that Gillespie disagreed with several decisions made by the PCB, which ultimately led to his resignation from the position.

When a user inquired, "Why did you choose to leave the Pakistan coaching role?" Gillespie was straightforward in his response, citing "humiliation" from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I was coaching the Pakistan Test side. The PCB sacked our senior assistant coach with ZERO communication with me about it- as Head Coach, I found this situation completely unacceptable. There were a number of other issues which left me completely humiliated,” Gillespie wrote in his reply on X.

— Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) January 1, 2026

This is not the first instance of Gillespie criticizing the PCB, as he previously directed his frustrations at chairman Mohsin Naqvi, pointing out his absence from an important team-building event known as the Connection Camp.

"Gary (Kirsten) came up with this great idea of a connection camp. Everyone in the Pakistani cricket team basically shared their experiences in that meeting. I flew in from Australia, Gary flew in from South Africa, the Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dialled in Zoom," he said.

"He is based in Lahore, but he did not come, while Gary came in from Africa. We both felt that the Chairman could not even drive 20 minutes to come here - that was a bit unusual," he added.

Recently, a report from PTI indicated that Pakistan has parted ways with Azhar Mahmood as the Test coach, despite three months left on his contract. Currently, it remains uncertain who will be appointed as Pakistan's next coach.

