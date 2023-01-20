'Left arm around': Ravindra Jadeja starts bowling practice ahead of Test series against Australia - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja bowling at the NCA (Image: Twitter/@imjadeja)

Ravindra Jadeja, the star all-rounder, is fit and ready to make his long-awaited return to Team India after a five-month absence. The 34-year-old, renowned as one of the world's premier all-rounders, has been selected for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia next month.

In preparation for the series, he has already begun bowling practice. Jadeja last played for India on August 31, 2022, in an Asia Cup 2022 group stage match against Hong Kong, but has been sidelined since then due to a knee injury. Fortunately, he has now fully recovered and is eager to take the field for India once again.

The Saurashtra cricketer took to Twitter on Thursday evening to share a captivating video of himself bowling at the nets. He captioned the video- "Left arm around #priority."

Jadeja's return is a major boost to the Indian team, who are already without the services of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah for the highly-anticipated Test series at home against the world's top-ranked Test team. With the series set to begin on February 9 in Nagpur, India must win at least three out of the four Tests if they are to reach the World Test Championship final. Jadeja, who last played a Test for India against England in Birmingham, where he scored a century in the first innings, is expected to play a pivotal role.

According to reports, Jadeja is likely to play a Ranji Trophy match for his state team, Saurashtra, to demonstrate his fitness. He could feature in Saurashtra's game against Tamil Nadu prior to rejoining the Indian Test team.

Jadeja was India's standout performer when Australia last visited for a Test series in 2016-17. He led the way with 25 wickets in four Tests, and also contributed 127 runs with the bat. His impressive all-round performance earned him the Player of the Series award.

READ| India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, pitch and weather report of Raipur