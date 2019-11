Leeward Islands vs Canada, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for LEI vs CAN today in Super50 Cup

Dream11 Prediction - Leeward Islands vs Canada

LEI vs CAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Leeward Islands vs Canada 30th ODI match today, November 21.

Leeward Islands vs Canada 30th ODI (LEI vs CAN) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Devon Thomas (VC), Jahmar Hamilton

Batters – Kieran Powell, Jeet Mehta, Kanwarpal Tathgur

All-Rounders – Harsh Thaker, Nitish Kumar (C), Terrance Warde

Bowlers – Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Shahid Ahmadzai

LEI vs CAN My Dream11 Team

Devon Thomas (VC), Jahmar Hamilton, Kieran Powell, Jeet Mehta, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Harsh Thaker, Nitish Kumar (C), Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Shahid Ahmadzai

LEI vs CAN Probable Playing 11

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Sheeno Berridge, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Amir Jangoo

Canada: Jeet Mehta, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker, Nitish Kumar, Arslan Khan, Kanwarpal Tathgur (C), Shreyas Movva (WK), Shahid Ahmadzai, Sana-ur-Rehman, Kanwar Mann, Nauman Zafar.

