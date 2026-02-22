'Learn to respect someone's opinion': Mohammad Amir refuses to backtrack after 'slogger' dig at Abhishek Sharma

Mohammad Amir has doubled down on his ‘slogger’ remark about Abhishek Sharma after facing heavy criticism. The former Pakistan pacer said his comment was a technical assessment, not a personal attack, as the debate around the young India opener continues to intensify.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir expressed his frustration towards former Indian players and fans who criticized him for his controversial comments about India. Amir ignited a debate when he referred to Abhishek Sharma as a slogger, claiming that Abhishek struggles to defend the ball effectively and will experience more failures than successes. He further took a jab at India, predicting that the Men in Blue would not make it to the semifinals.

In response to the backlash, Amir stated that he has consistently praised India when they perform well, emphasizing that Indians should value his perspective. He also pointed out that some Indian analysts have insulted Pakistan, yet he refrains from using such tactics.

“I have just given my opinion. We have always praised India when they perform well. I have also said this earlier, one should respect one's opinion. If I talk about the kinds of things some former Indian players say, they use such bad language. They abuse Pakistan. We have never done so, just tell me one time if I ever used bad language against India,” said Amir on the ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show.

Defending his remarks about Abhishek, he argued that the left-handed batsman lacks a solid defensive technique, making the term slogger fitting for him.

“When it comes to Abhishek, I just said that he doesn't have a defensive game. A player who cannot stop the ball, what else do I call him? Just tell me what to call him if he can't come into the line and defend the ball,” he added.

Amir, who has played 159 international matches for Pakistan, called on Indian fans and analysts to respect differing opinions. He reiterated his prediction, asserting that South Africa is currently playing superior cricket compared to India.

“Learn to respect someone's opinion. There are 100 people in the world; not everyone can have the same opinion. We have played the sport, so we know how it works. Looking at how India and South Africa have been playing cricket, I think South Africa are better,” said Amir.

