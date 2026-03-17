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'Learn he learn start ho gaya': Ahmed Shehzad trolls Mohammad Rizwan for his flop show in Bangladesh ODI series

On his YouTube channel, Ahmed Shehzad heavily criticised Mohammad Rizwan for his poor show in the recently concluded 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Here's what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

'Learn he learn start ho gaya': Ahmed Shehzad trolls Mohammad Rizwan for his flop show in Bangladesh ODI series
Mohammad Rizwan scored just 58 runs in three matches against Bangladesh
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After being eliminated from the ICC T20I World Cup 2025 in the Super 8 stage, Pakistan's poor performance continued in the recently concluded 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Men in Green lost the decider to the host by 11 runs, also losing the series by 2-1. After this embarrassing show, Ahmed Shehzad came forward and slammed senior wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan for his constant failure on the field. In the three-match series against Bangladesh, the former skipper managed to score just 58 runs.

 

Ahmed Shehzad trolls Mohammad Rizwan for his poor show vs Bangladesh

 

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Shehzad trolled Rizwan's batting style, which he could not work on despite being on a break ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh. ''The balls are just coming in your range, Rizwan sahab. So much time has passed. We have been saying this for quite some time now. The technique is not there. You have your game based on the leg side. Learn he learn start ho gaya. Learn he learn start ho gaya,'' he said.

 

''What improvement have you made? You weren't even there in the T20 World Cup squad; you got so much rest. What did you do? Your job was to score centuries against Bangladesh and take the team over the line. You could have shown the selector what mistake they made by keeping you out,'' he added.

 

 

He also slammed Rizwan for focusing on big statements and not on his performance and added, ''You just keep on talking. You are getting money for playing on the ground, we are here to keep on talking. The people who are selecting you are just not learning. Perform on the ground, don't talk. There is a huge gap between the bat and the ball. Why aren't you coming in line? The ball won't come into your range. Play with a big heart. Ask yourself, are you coming in line with the ball.''

 

In the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh, Rizwan was clean bowled by Taskin Ahmed.

 

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