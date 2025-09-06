LEAKED! First look of Team India's new training jersey is out ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'
CRICKET
Ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025, Team India's official training jersey's first look is finally out on social media. Check out the pics.
Asia Cup 2025 is on the verge of commencement in the coming week as Team India is all set to defend its title. Ahead of the 8-team continental T20I tournament, the first look of India's official training session jersey has been revealed. The official social media handles of the men's national cricket team unveiled a string of pictures of the squad, practicing ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. Interestingly, the Team India jersey has been in the news in recent weeks after Dream11 pulled out of its deal with the BCCI after the introduction of an online gaming act by the central government.
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will begin their campaign on September 10 against the host, the UAE. Four days later, the Men in Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan, which will be their first encounter with the Men in Green after the 2025 Champions Trophy. The last and final group stage match of India will be against Oman on September 19.
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh