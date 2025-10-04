Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Lead a side that has...': Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s 'ultimate dream'

Gill aims to blend youth with experience, striving not only for stability but also for World Cup glory, which he considers the highest achievement as India’s ODI leader.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 11:11 PM IST

'Lead a side that has...': Shubman Gill reacts to becoming India’s new ODI captain, eyes Rohit Sharma’s 'ultimate dream'
Shubman Gill has shared his initial thoughts after being appointed as India's new ODI captain ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, set to commence in Perth on October 19. In a surprising development, Rohit was included in the 15-member squad for the series but has been replaced by Gill as the new captain. This change indicates that by 2027, during the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, Rohit will no longer hold the position of India's ODI captain, with the BCCI not committing to his potential selection for the tournament.

However, the new one-day captain Shubman Gill seems resolute in achieving Rohit's "ultimate dream," having been given this significant responsibility by the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar. In his first comments on BCCI.tv since the announcement, Gill expressed that it is a tremendous honour to lead India in ODIs, emphasizing that the primary objective is to be thoroughly prepared to secure victory in the World Cup in South Africa.

"It is the biggest honour to lead your country in one-day cricket, and to lead a side that has done well...it is immense pride for me, and I hope I will be able to do great. I think we have about 20 ODIs before we play the World Cup, and that is the ultimate goal. So everything that we play and all the players that we play, they will try to play their best, and hopefully we will be ready before we go to South Africa and win the World Cup," Gill said.

In a significant development, Gill guided India to a commanding victory over the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs during the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India outperformed the Roston Chase-led team in less than three days, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Importantly, Rohit has emerged as one of India's most effective ODI captains, achieving 42 wins in 56 matches, which translates to a winning percentage of 75. This record includes India's Champions Trophy victory earlier this year in the UAE and the T20 World Cup win in Barbados in June 2024.

India's ODI squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

