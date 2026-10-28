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'Lazy? think again': Ex-India coach defends Rohit Sharma, calls him a 'ticking bomb' ready to explode

Is Rohit Sharma really lazy or is his calm approach part of what makes him so dangerous? A former India coach has defended the star batter describing him as a “ticking bomb” ready to explode.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 03:45 PM IST

'Lazy? think again': Ex-India coach defends Rohit Sharma, calls him a 'ticking bomb' ready to explode
Rohit Sharma (Image: X/BCCI)
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Rohit Sharma’s fitness has always sparked debates among fans. A lot of people have questioned his physique and how seriously he trains. Still, is he really lazy? Does Rohit ignore his fitness? Judging by his current form, he’s clearly worked hard to get in shape. Now, former India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai has shared some insight on what truly goes on behind the scenes with Rohit.

Close call with a career-ending injury

Back in 2017, Rohit suffered a serious hip injury that could have ended his career. Soham explained that Rohit had to undergo surgeries on both his hamstring and hip flexor, which left that part of his body vulnerable. Speaking on a podcast with Prashant Desai, Soham revealed that the labels of 'fat' and 'lazy' don't match the kind of dedication Rohit puts in. He stressed that if Rohit hadn’t made fitness a top priority, he wouldn’t have survived at this level for so long. Regular strength training, Soham said, is non-negotiable for him—without it, he’s a “ticking bomb.”

Soham Desai sets the record straight

“So people say this Rohit is lazy, mota hai (that he’s fat), training nahi karta hai (that he doesn’t train). People need to understand this: that Rohit Sharma had a career-threatening injury around his hip in 2017 — Champions Trophy jab hum log hare the Pakistan ke samne final, wo wali mein (after the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan). So he has got surgeries in his hamstring and his hip flexor and all that,” Soham said.

“Around his hip is his weak spot. If he doesn’t train for a minimum of two strength sessions in a week, he is a red flag, he is a ticking bomb. And that is the scenario for the last seven to eight years. So if he was not working hard, if he was lazy, he wouldn’t have lasted till today. Forget about scoring runs, leading in the IPL, playing twelve months, all formats. For the last seven-eight years, so it has been non-negotiable. Either he has to do that or he has to work in a particular manner on the ground. Without those two, he cannot last and this is not a secret,” he added.

Rohit Sharma’s current run

Rohit’s commitment is showing results. He scored 225 runs in the recent ODI series against West Indies and notched up two centuries and two fifties in his last seven ODI innings. Next up: New Zealand on November 4, where he’ll play alongside Virat Kohli. Each strong performance makes his case for a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup team even stronger.

One last shot at ODI World Cup glory?

At 39, and after 19 years on the international stage, Rohit is into the home stretch of his career. He now only plays ODIs, so this is really his last chance. He missed the 2011 World Cup, and in 2023, led India to the final but lost. In 2015 and 2019, India also fell short in the semifinals. Rohit has never lifted the ODI World Cup. Will this long wait finally end for ‘Hitman’ in 2027? That’s the big question—everyone’s watching.

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