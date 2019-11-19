Laxman Sivaramakrishnan set to replace MSK Prasad as new BCCI chief selector: Report

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) annual general meeting (AGM) set to be held on December 1, a lot of speculations have been made about who will be appointed as the next head of the selection committee and about the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

One of the biggest name in the running is the former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan to take over as the next BCCI head selector.

With the current head selector MSK Prasad’s raign soon coming to an end, there are a lot of reports claiming Sivaramakrishna being appointed as the next head selector after some backing from Tamil Nadu according to Mumbai Mirror reports.

Other candidates on the list are Arshad Ayub and Venkatesh Prasad from South Zone, Hyderabad, and Karnataka respectively according to rumours. Gyanendra Pandey is also another top name on the list.

The former Team India and UP batsman is expected to succeed Gagan Khoda from Central Zone.

Even though a final decision is yet to be made from other zones, but names of Ashish Nehra from North, Deep Dasgupta and Rohan Gavaskar from East in the running for the post.

Allegedly, MSK Prasad himself is close to securing a mouth-watering Telugu commentary deal and will be starting his new job as soon as his tenure ends.