Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020: Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup winning moment shortlisted for award

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup-winning moment has been shortlisted for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 award.

The moment, titled ‘Carried on the shoulders of a nation’, has been shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the award.

The memorable moment took place when Team India members carried Tendulkar on their shoulders across the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai following their 2011 World Cup victory.

India had won the World Cup in the 'Master Blaster's' sixth appearance in the showpiece event.

Tendulkar and the Indian team finally tasted success after they defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final.

Describing the event, Tendulkar explained, “That is what I lived for. That is what I started cricket for.”

The foundation has opened the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 to the public vote. Fans get the opportunity to choose one of the winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The voting will take place between January 10 and February 16, with the winner being announced on February 17 in Berlin.

Apart from Tendulkar, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff also features in the list. His handshake with opponent Brett Lee in 2005 after England had defeated Australia is what had grabbed all the attention. He went to shake hands with Brett Lee rather than celebrating with his teammates.

The 20 Contenders: According to Laureus Press Release

Carried On The Shoulders Of A Nation (2011) - Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket

The Master Blaster finally won his much-awaited Cricket World Cup trophy on his sixth attempt. Sachin was carried on the shoulders of the team and made a lap of honour.

A Golden Promise (2008) - Matthias Steiner, Weightlifting

Before his wife died, weightlifter Matthias Steiner promised her that he would win the gold medal in Beijing 2008, and he did so. On the podium, he fulfilled his promised, kissing a picture of his late wife.

Ability Of The Mind (2002) - Natalie du Toit, Swimming

17-year-old Natalie du Toit amputated her leg at the knee in a traffic accident. Three months later, she returned to competitive swimming. A year later, she qualified to swim in 2002 Commonwealth Games' 800-meter freestyle final, the first time even an amputee qualified for finals of major international swimming competition.

Age Is Just A Number (2019 /2020) - Sky Brown, Skateboarding

11-year-old Sky Brown has been skateboarding since she could walk, and is youngest professional skateboarder in the world. She is also set to be the youngest Olympian in 80 years. Sky takes on numerous charitable pursuits, including encouraging girls to get into skateboarding, donating prize money, manufacturing skateboards with all profits of sales going to underprivileged children in poorer areas of the world.

Brothers In Arms (2016) - Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee, Triathlon

Alistair Brownlee proved that siblings are always united, when he gave up his chance of victory, by helping his brother over the finishing line of the World Triathlon Series in Mexico. Suffering from exhaustion, Jonny stopped at the side of the road but Alistair, who had been running comfortably in third, put his arm around his brother and all but carried him along the final few hundred metres and then pushed him across the line.

Challenge Of Fate (2018) - Xia Boyu, Mountaineering (2019 Laureus Sporting Moment winner)

In 1975, Xia Boyu lost both feet after giving his sleeping bag to a teammate whilst climbing Mount Everest. After also battling cancer, Xia Boyu was determined never to give up on his dream of reaching the summit of Everest, so he kept trying. Aged 69 and on his fifth attempt, Xia Boyu became the second double-amputee to scale Everest and the first to reach the summit from the Nepalese side.

Equal Play, Equal Pay (2007) - Female Tennis Stars

In 2007, after pressure from Venus Williams and others, Wimbledon announced that female tennis players would receive prize money equal to the men’s. After the policies finally changed in 2007, she was awarded $1.4 million for her fourth Wimbledon victory, the same amount as the men’s champion, Roger Federer. This is a long-standing movement, dating back to Billie Jean-King with activists including Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova, and is considered a tremendous “win” across female equality.

Global Citizens (2016) - Olympic Refugee Team

The first-ever Olympic Refugee Team received a standing ovation at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. They walked behind the Olympic flag since the conflict has driven them from their home countries. As the athletes paraded, smiling and waving, the crowd in the stadium gave them a roaring cheer and stood up to applaud them.

Eternal Champions (2017) - Chapecoense, Football (2018 Laureus Sporting Moment winner)

On November 28, 2016, a plane carrying the Brazilian Chapecoense football team crashed on the way to a game. Only six of the 77 passengers survived – including three players. On August 7, 2017, defender Alan Ruschel who had surgery to repair a spinal cord injury, returned to the field in a friendly game against Barcelona. He played the first 35 minutes of the match before being subbed and receiving a standing ovation.

Hand Of Fair Play (2012) - Miroslav Klose, Football

German international footballer Miroslav Klose was playing for Lazio in Italy’s Serie A in 2012 against Napoli when he rose for a ball in the early moments of the game. The ball came spiralling off his hand and skirted into the back of the net and a goal was awarded. While most players would carry on as if nothing had happened, Klose was honest with the referee and admitted that he handled the ball. The goal was chalked off, and Napoli went on to win 3-0.

The Handshake (2005) - Freddie Flintoff, Cricket

After a dramatic and intense Second Test of the 2005 Ashes, England eventually triumphed over Australia, winning by two runs and they regained the Ashes for the first time since 1987. Rather than celebrate with his teammates in a highly emotional and iconic moment, Freddie Flintoff headed over to a collapsing Brett Lee at the final wicket to console him in true sportsmanship.

Houston Strong (2017) - J. J. Watt, American Football

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, an estimated 27 trillion gallons of rain fell over Texas and parts of Louisiana over a span of six days. It was estimated the total recovery could require upwards of $200bn. Watching his community flood, Houston Texans’ star J. J. Watt went to work, raising money to help those battered by Harvey, raising more than $40m. He was honoured with the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award for his work in 2018.

Giving Back (2016) – Ellie Marks, Swimming

While Ellie Marks was on her way to participate in the 2014 Invictus Games in London, she contracted a severe respiratory infection, which forced doctors at Papworth Hospital to place her in a medically induced coma for ten days. With sheer determination and perseverance in recovery, Marks went on to win all four of her swimming events at the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando. Upon receiving her gold medal in freestyle from Prince Harry, she requested him to take it back to the amazing NHS staff at Papworth Hospital who saved her life.

Like Father Like Son (2017) - Mick Schumacher, Motor Racing

In December 2013, motorsports legend, Michael Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury. All of Germany is worried for him, but his son, Mick Schumacher, is carrying on his legacy. The demonstration run, at a track where Schumacher took four of his record 91 Formula One wins, was being held to mark the 15th anniversary of his 2004 title success. “I think it’s mega driving this car in Hockenheim. The F2004 was a fantastic car which took 15 wins and both championship titles in a season that can be seen as the culmination of a golden period.”

Message Of Respect (2018) - Japan Men’s National Football Team

After leading Belgium in 2-0 in a FIFA World Cup match, the Japan Men’s National Football Team eventually lost the game 2-3. Understandably, the players and supporters were emotionally crushed. But despite such a loss, the Japanese players maintained their composure and respectfully bowed to their Belgian counterparts. And back in the locker room, they cleaned up before heading back home. They even left a note thanking Russia for hosting a wonderful World Cup.

One Moment, One Nation (2000) - Cathy Freeman, Athletics

Australian runner and Laureus Academy Member Cathy Freeman was the first Aborigine ever to compete in the Olympics and the first to wave the Aboriginal flag at a sporting event. Freeman lit the Olympic flame at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney and won a gold medal in the 400 meters at those Games. She became a symbol – not only for the Aborigine community – but as a new, modern Australia.

Riding The Wave (2014) - Bethany Hamilton, Surfing

At the age of 13 in 2003, Bethany Hamilton lost her left arm after a vicious shark attack. Only months after the attack, the teenager was back on a surfboard and performing competitively, landing herself a spot on the US team. With hard work and determination, it wasn’t until 2014 that she won her first big competition, the infamous Pipeline. Hamilton was given no special privileges or assistance making it past the pounding waves and was still able to defeat a crop of talented female surfers.

Running The World (2019) – Nick Butter, Athletics

In November 2019, Nick Butter became the first and only person to run a full marathon in every country in the world - and he completed it in just 23 months! Inspired by his friend Kevin Webber, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, Nick quit his job to embark on the challenge of a lifetime - running a marathon in all of the 196 countries recognised by the United Nations, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK. Nick completed the incredible feat on November 10 2019, sharing an emotional moment with Kevin as they crossed the finish line in Greece together.

Sporting Kids (2016) - Barcelona U12 Boys’ Team, Football (2017 Laureus Sporting Moment winner)

Barcelona’s Under-12 Boys’ Team proved football really is a gentleman’s game after they were seen consoling their Japanese rivals after beating them 1-0 in the final of the Junior Soccer World Challenge. Players from Omiya Ardija looked distraught at the final whistle, as Barcelona celebrated. It wasn’t long before the Barcelona boys noticed and rushed to hug their rivals in a touching display of sportsmanship.

Zanardi At The Wheel (2016) - Alex Zanardi, Hand Cycling

Former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi won a Paralympic gold medal on the eve of the 15-year anniversary of the crash which resulted in both of his legs being amputated. The then 49-year-old hand-cyclist, who had won two gold medals at London 2012, finished first in the H5 road time trial in Rio at the 2016 Paralympic Games.